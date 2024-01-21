Why World Champ Samoa Joe Calls AEW 'A Touchstone For The World Of Wrestling'

Samoa Joe has been the top guy in places like Ring of Honor, TNA, and "WWE NXT," but now that he's the AEW World Champion, there is a different level of pressure put on his shoulders. Joe defeated MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, to become the new champion and has promised to usher in a new era for the main event scene, one built around the best wrestlers in the world fighting for the title that can prove that statement.

Joe recently spoke with "ESPN" to discuss his new position as champion, and why it feels so important to be the torchbearer for a company like AEW.

"It's to be the standard bearer of one of the most exciting companies in the industry right now," Joe said. "I've said this several times. AEW is a touchstone for the world of wrestling. We don't limit ourselves to a small, little corner of the wrestling universe. We will go out there. We will fight your champions from any other promotion. And this provides a unique opportunity for me to expand on that championship legacy."

AEW already has working relationships with companies around the world such as RevPro in the United Kingdom, CMLL in Mexico, and a number of companies in Japan with New Japan Pro Wrestling being the most notable. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently challenged current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito to a match at NJPW's upcoming event in Chicago.

With AEW and NJPW hosting the annual Forbidden Door event, there is every chance that Joe could very well face NJPW's top champions in the near future.