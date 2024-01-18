Zelina Vega Teases Dream WWE WrestleMania Opponent: 'I Have A Story To Finish Too'

WWE star Zelina Vega has declared that she has a story to finish in WWE when discussing her dream WrestleMania opponent.

The "WWE SmackDown" star recently had a Q&A session on social media, where a fan asked her about whom she would like to face if she main events WrestleMania. Vega didn't have a name, but said that there's only one person that she would like to face at "The Show of Shows."

"There's really only one person that makes sense. I have a story to finish too," said the WWE star.

When a fan joked if she was going to face Cody Rhodes, who popularly wants to "finish the story," she replied that it is a personal story but added that she wouldn't want to name the opponent she wants to face.

"Haha not that kind of a story. Mine is more for just me. If I would have told you who, you'd know why. But .. that's just for me 🫶"

Vega could perhaps be referring to current WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, whom she faced in her native country of Puerto Rico last year at the Backlash pay-per-view. She received a great reception from the crowd, who willed her on and drove her to chase her first singles title in the company, but she lost after Ripley landed a Riptide. Vega got a standing ovation from the crowd after the match, which brought her to tears.

In her two stints with WWE, Vega has wrestled in two WrestleManias — WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and WrestleMania 38 in 2022, both of which were multi-woman matches.