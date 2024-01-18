Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Late ROH Star Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of His Death

Yesterday marked one year since Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) passed away. Ahead of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan's promotion shared a tribute video for the former ROH World Champion on social media. The anniversary of Briscoe's death was also acknowledged on the show, with Mark Briscoe bringing out Jay's daughter, who revealed that she could now walk again — defying her doctor's prognosis — after being involved in the road accident that killed her father. In addition to AEW's online tribute, many wrestling promotions and personalities remembered Briscoe, including Khan himself on his personal X account.

AEW boss Khan wrote, "1 year ago today, 1/17/23, Jamin Pugh, an amazing man known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, was taken from this Earth. His legacy will live forever through his spirit, his wrestling, memories we all share, + most of all in the amazing Pugh family who have so much love in their hearts." Meanwhile, AEW's Matt Hardy posted, "Can't believe it's been a year since we lost this badass human, Jay Briscoe," while former TNA star Angelina Love published, "Jay Briscoe forever!! #Reachforthesky #DemBoys." Dax Harwood also shared a couple of images and a clip, showcasing his professional and personal relationship with Briscoe.



The NWA remembered Briscoe by sharing an "NWA Powerrr Retrospective" video on YouTube, which featured some of Jay and Mark Briscoe's key bouts in the promotion. Billy Corgan's organization also wrote, "Remembering the late Jay Briscoe today as the NWA team is grateful for our time with him and his brother." Elsewhere, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray posted that last night's episode of "Busted Open After Dark" was dedicated to the memory of Briscoe and the entire Briscoe family. Along with a picture of him and the Briscoes, he added, "Genuinely love these guys. RIP and God Bless."