Jeff Jarrett Reacts To AEW Adding A Chief Operating Officer To Corporate Team

It was reported last week that AEW hired former WWE executive Kosha Irby as COO. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, AEW's Director of Business Development, commented on the promotion's latest recruit on his "My World" podcast.

"I'm elated," Jarrett said. "COO I think is a position that has been needed for quite some time. I don't think that is sharing anything outside the box because I think it's — I don't want to say growing pains, but it's the growth of a company. So I'm very, very excited for Kosha to be on board." Between 2011 and 2018, Irby worked for WWE as Regional Director of Live Events. He most recently held the positions of Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Marketing Officer with the Clemson Tigers.

There have been numerous changes behind the curtain in AEW recently, with long-established employees QT Marshall, Dana Massie (the wife of AEW EVP and onscreen talent Matt Jackson), and Rafael Morffi leaving the organization. Also, Kevin Sullivan — not to be confused with the former wrestler — was fired as VP of Post Production; this decision was reportedly met with a negative response backstage due to Sullivan's popularity. Amid the recent departures, it was reported that AEW boss Tony Khan was looking to bring in a new VP of People and Culture. There have been plenty of backstage issues in AEW over the years, and now Khan is seemingly looking to address those problems. As of this writing, the job opening is still listed on AEW's careers page.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.