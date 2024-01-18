WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Says He'd Have Put The World Title On Classic Heel Wrestler

Bruce Prichard is best known by fans for his tenure as Brother Love and the original manager of The Undertaker. However, over the years he's made it clear that one of his favorite wrestlers wasn't "The Deadman," but Doink the Clown. On "Something to Wrestle," the veteran boldly claimed he'd have put the WWE Championship on Doink if he had the power to.

While he never won gold during his run in WWE, Matt Bourne — the original Doink — notably held the Wrecking Ball Wrestling Heavyweight Championship during his run on the indies with the gimmick. "I would have put the championship on Doink," Prichard claimed. "I loved him being a heel champ and it was my way then you would do the undefeated streak and it would still be going on today."

Additionally, Prichard claimed that Doink would not only be undefeated for 30 years but that it would be with the WWE Championship."Oh yeah, 30 years undefeated, Doink the Clown, WWE Champion." Sadly, Bourne passed away in 2013, but according to Prichard, this wouldn't have ended Doink's reign. "Even when Matt Bourne passes away, but you don't replace him with any of the other dudes they replaced him with, you do holograms, man. You make it real." Doink was portrayed by multiple people in WWE over the years, some often with lengthy runs as the persona, while others briefly took up the mantle. But, in Prichard's opinion, Bourne outshined the rest. "The only Doink that was worth a s—t other than obviously Matt Bourne was Steve Keirn. Steve was excellent as Doink. The rest of them just fit the outfit."

