Jeff Jarrett Addresses Booker T's Odd Accent Change During TNA Main Event Mafia Run

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was a founding member of the Main Event Mafia stable during his time in TNA. Alongside Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, and Scott Steiner, the five men dominated TNA for a full year before disbanding in late 2009. One thing that Booker became known for during his time in the stable was the rather unique accent he adopted.

Where did it come from? Why was he doing it? What accent was it meant to be? AEW star Jeff Jarrett asked a number of those questions when he was part of TNA, and opened up about how he felt about Booker's accent on his 'My World' podcast. "I'm like 'hey let me hear a clip of it' and I heard it and I'm like 'okay ... but is there context?' Jarrett said. "Why is he doing it? What's the story? If the viewer doesn't know the story and a Booker fan doesn't know the story, I kind of think it loses its luster."

"Vince was like 'bro, he just wants to do it,' and I'm like 'okay I'm totally down with that, and it is entertaining, but why?" Jarrett said. "I'm not saying we have to do a six-month storyline arc, or even a three, but can we give some context? Why is Booker talking in a different accent? I never really heard that side of it." Booker's accent has become a well-remembered part of his run with TNA, with his one-off appearance on commentary as "Black Snow" being cited as a major highlight. However, the accent stayed behind in TNA, as Booker left the promotion before the end of 2009, returning to WWE in 2011 with his regular accent.

