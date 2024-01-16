Booker T Would Love To See This TNA Talent Return To WWE

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity seems poised to enter the crowded free agency pool in the upcoming weeks, though it's not expected she'll remain available for long. Reports have suggested that Trinity will soon be heading back to WWE, where she spent the bulk of her wrestling career working as Naomi before walking out in May 2022, alongside Mercedes Mone, following a backstage dispute with then-WWE owner Vince McMahon.

At the time of Trinity and Mone's walkout, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't a fan of their actions, even going as far as to say that they broke tradition. Despite that, on the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker revealed he would be thrilled if Trinity were to rejoin the promotion.

"I'd love to see Trinity back in WWE," Booker said. "I hated to see the way she left, of course. A lot of people...I said what I said when she left. I just didn't feel like she should've left. I thought she was in a great position. One thing about this business is it's fluid, and you've got to be able to understand...that it's fluid. If she is coming back to WWE, I'm more than excited about it, because the thing is, she'd fit in with everybody.

"And also...being able to go out there, prove herself, at the same time not waiting at the house for a phone call, staying in shape, you know what I mean? You don't get ready, you stay ready, and I think she's ready for this moment. And I think if she came back, I think she'd be a big deal. I think she'd be a much bigger deal than before she left."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription