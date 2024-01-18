AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 1/17/2024

Viewership for the January 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite" ticked upward with three championship matches advertised.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of "Dynamite" garnered an average of 891,000 viewers on TBS, which is up 12% from last week's 797,000. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 435,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.33 P18-49 rating, which is 14% from last week's 0.29 rating.

It's also worth noting that this is the highest viewership since October 18, 2023. It's also the highest P18-49 rating since the "Grand Slam" edition of "Dynamite" on September 20.

The January 17 "Dynamite" had the full card advertised ahead of time, which kicked off with Christian Cage defending his TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta scored a tag team win before Roderick Strong laid out a title challenge for Revolution. Bullet Club Gold lived up to their name when they defeated Mogul Embassy to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles. Deonna Purrazzo beat Anna Jay, while Private Party defeated Top Flight. And in the main event, Samoa Joe defended the AEW World title against HOOK. Other segments included The Young Bucks in a sit-down interview, Swerve Strickland speaking to Renee Paquette, plus Jay Briscoe and his family being recognized one year after his death.

Joe's title defense currently has the highest viewership on AEW's official YouTube channel with 494,000 and counting. Cage vs. Rhodes has garnered 147,000 views on the streaming platform, while Mark Briscoe's tribute to Jay Briscoe drew the third-highest with 106,000.