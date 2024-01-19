Bully Ray Reacts To Matt & Nick Jackson Being 'Assh***s' On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are no longer "Matt" and "Nick," but "Matthew" and "Nicholas," debuting new mustachioed personas in a new interview with Renee Paquette on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." On the latest "Busted Open Radio," former TNA World Champion Bully Ray was over the moon about the Bucks' new characters.

"They are snarky douchenozzles, assh***s, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it," Bully gushed, thrilled with the way The Jacksons talked down to interviewer Renee Paquette. "I've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally ... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage."

Bully says he has no idea what is going on behind the scenes in AEW, but he loves the new personas that Matt and Nick have brought to their character.

"I think people are gonna want to hate the Bucks. I hope they embrace it. I hope they get booed out of the building every single night," Bully exclaimed.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to suggest that the Bucks should double down and blame the AEW fanbase for driving Cody Rhodes from the promotion. According to Bully, the Bucks should then say that they have been using the fans, as well as Tony Khan, to make money, and launder their image. Then, Bully suggests the group go for the killing blow and admit that they should've signed with the WWE.

"Those people would go insane," he said.

The Bucks' new personas coincide with them being the final opponents for Sting and Darby Allin, as Sting is set to retire at AEW Revolution on March 3.