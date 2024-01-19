Bully Ray Addresses Samoa Joe's Credibility As AEW Champ

AEW has ushered in a new era to kickstart 2024, with a brand-new world champion in Samoa Joe dictating terms at the top of the card. The veteran powerhouse has already delivered a number of memorable moments during his first few appearances with the strap, including an entertaining match with HOOK on the January 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

While there is still more wrestling behind the 44-year-old than in front of him, his presence in AEW's main-event scene is a refreshing change after a year-long MJF title reign and the majority of the company's existence being centered around Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and The Elite. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open," the emergence of Joe as the promotion's leading man is a welcome change and brings instant believability to AEW.

"He's credible -– everything about him screams credibility," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "First and foremost, when he talks –- when Joe talks, I listen, because he makes me listen. When he talks, when he wrestles, the way he carries himself, just his aura and stature –- the guy screams legitimacy. I always use Joe as one of my best examples of people that take scripted promos and own it and make it their own."

Ray also pointed out the fact that other Samoan stars in wrestling — including current WWE champion, Roman Reigns — carry themselves in a manner that lends itself to credibility and believability, both inside and outside of the ring.

Joe found varying degrees of success in Ring Of Honor and TNA early in his career, but had a disappointingly mixed tenure with WWE, before undergoing a career resurgence under the AEW umbrella recently.

