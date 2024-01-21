Marq Quen Names Private Party AEW Match He Could've 'Died Happy' After Having

AEW star Marq Quen of Private Party has remembered his reaction following their match with The Young Bucks and the message he sent them following Private Party's win.

Private Party's most memorable moment in AEW so far is their upset win over The Young Bucks on the second-ever episode of "AEW Dynamite," eliminating the company's EVPs from the tournament to crown the first-ever tag team champions.

Quen and Kassidy might have been eliminated from the tournament by The Lucha Brothers in the next round, but the win over Matt and Nick Jackson held a special place in Quen's heart in particular. Speaking on Kassidy's YouTube channel, Quen revealed a heartfelt message he sent to Matt and Nick Jackson after their match. "I don't know if you remember but I had texted our group chat that we had with The Young Bucks," Quen said. "I told them, 'If I was to die today, just know I'm happy."

The Bucks eventually got their revenge on Private Party over a year later, defeating them on an episode of "Dynamite" in November 2020. Matt and Nick have a positive record against Private Party as they had already defeated Quen and Kassidy at a House of Glory event in 2019 before "Dynamite" aired its first episode. Since their last meeting, Private Party and The Young Bucks have only ever crossed paths in trios matches, or battle royales.

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy are back in the AEW tag team division after missing all of 2023 due to Quen being on the shelf with an injury. They will be looking to get back some of the momentum they had when they first arrived at AEW back in 2019.

