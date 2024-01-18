Private Party's Marq Quen Discusses Injury Recovery, AEW In-Ring Return

After being out of action for over a year, Marq Quen made his triumphant return to AEW on the first "Dynamite" of 2024, reuniting with Private Party member Isiah Kassidy. The duo have since broken away from mentors The Hardys, and competed in their first tag team match since November 2022 last night on "Dynamite," defeating Top Flight after Quen used the ropes for leverage on a roll-up.

A week before their return match, however, Quen sat down with Kassidy for Kassidy's YouTube vlog to discuss his absence. He confirmed the reason he had been out was due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered during a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and that he underwent surgery for the injury, though not right away.

"It took a while for me to get the surgery because I mean...I was told that I could heal on my own," Quen said. "So [then] when I was trying to heal on my own, they told me that I wouldn't get the strength back that I had before.

"So then that's when I was just like [I'll have the surgery]. By that time it was already February, March, and then I was just like 'Why didn't you say that from the beginning? I would've gotten the surgery back in December.' So that's why I got surgery back in April."

As for how Quen felt before his return match, he admitted that he felt good about returning to wrestling, while also having some trepidation.

"Am I confident? Yes," Quen said. "Am I ready? I don't know, because everything is just like...I don't know who I'm facing, I don't know what it is, so all the nerves and other stuff is going to come into play."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Isiah Kassidy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription