Marq Quen Names AEW Dream Match He'd Like Private Party To Have In 2024

Private Party is back in AEW after Marq Quen's lengthy lay-off due to injury. Quen and Isiah Kassidy wrestled their first match as a team in 13 months on the January 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite," defeating Top Flight. Their match against the Martin brothers was the first time the four men had ever crossed paths in two-on-two competition, but it seems that Quen wants to make up for lost time now that he's back.

Kassidy uploaded an interview with his tag team partner on his personal YouTube channel to hype up their upcoming year. When the subject of who Quen wants to face in 2024, he was quick to answer with a whole host of duos. "I want a rematch with FTR," Quen said. "A rematch with The Young Bucks, The Hardys, the tag champs [Ricky Starks and Big Bill], The Acclaimed, The Gunns ... we didn't wrestle half of the teams [in AEW]."

Quen jokingly went on to say that he's realized that he and Kassidy are only known for their upset win over The Young Bucks.

When it came to Kassidy's dream opponents for 2024, he had one duo in mind. "I don't know if they're ever going to get together again, and I hope they can put their differences aside to come together for the greater good. If we do this match, we collect all the infinity stones ... Edge and Christian."

Kassidy noted that Private Party would complete "the set" if they were to face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, given that they have already shared the ring with The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz in their careers.

