Tony Khan Celebrates Success Of Most Recent Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW boss Tony Khan took to social media last night to tout the success of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" on TBS. Along with a photo of the Top 25 P18-49 Cable Telecasts from the evening of January 17, which listed "Dynamite" in first place, Khan wrote, "Thanks to your incredible support, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS was the #1 show on cable yesterday! We're grateful for your support for AEW + our unparalleled roster of wrestlers. See you for a huge weekend on TNT starting tomorrow on #AEWRampage + Saturday #AEWCollision!"

The data shown in Khan's image reveals that "Dynamite" drew 435,000 in the all-important 18-49 demographic. The broadcast ultimately beat "Real Housewives: Beverly Hills," NBA action on ESPN, "Sistas," and "NBA Courtside," which came in second, third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Looking at the 25-54 demographic, "Real Housewives: Beverly Hills" narrowly beat "Dynamite" to the top spot by 51,000.

This week's "Dynamite" saw three title matches take place, with Christian Cage defeating Dustin Rhodes to retain the AEW TNT Championship, Bullet Club Golds' Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn overcoming The Mogul Embassy's Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, and Samoa Joe beating HOOK in his first defense of the AEW World Championship. Elsewhere, CHAOS' Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta got the better of Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo in tag team action, AEW newcomer Deonna Purrazzo forced Anna Jay to tap out, and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) tasted victory against Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin). Also, Mark Briscoe paid tribute to his late brother Jay Briscoe on the first anniversary of his passing.