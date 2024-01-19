Jim Ross Reveals The One Reason He Might Not Call Sting's Last Match At AEW Revolution

There has been a lot of focus recently on who Sting's final opponent will be at AEW Revolution, with The Young Bucks seemingly heading in that direction. However, there hasn't been much attention on who will actually call the match. Jim Ross has made it clear he believes he and Tony Schiavone should take up that role, but there could be one stumbling block — his contract.

"My problem is my contract is up February 14 as I've mentioned ad nauseam, and that event is in March so we've got to take care of some business, and I'm sure that we will," he said on "Grilling JR." "I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW, I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th if possible, that's cutting it thin. It's one of those feel-good things, it means something to me it's not just another match and I think people realize that." While AEW typically runs three-man booths things could be switched up to make Sting's final match mean even more. Ross and Schiavone were on hand to call the first match between Sting and Ric Flair, and having them commentate at Revolution would be a full-circle moment. Ross even mentioned the idea to Tony Khan, who loved it, but a contract extension will be needed if the veteran wants to be part of the historic match.

"We're both on the air, we're both doing stuff, and I think our work's going to hold up without question," he said. "I've got to get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I'm not using it as a leverage ploy, it just seems like it makes sense and I think the best booking is booking that's logical, and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me, seems logical."



