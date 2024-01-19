AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses How The COVID-19 Pandemic Helped Him In WWE

The pandemic era of wrestling was a tough time for everyone involved in the industry. With no live fans to interact with or to create energy, the shows were very different. However, Adam Copeland believes there was one positive that came from the situation, which was that it changed his mindset when it came to promos. "I have to direct this promo at Randy, and it was toward Randy Orton, right? So then I treated it like a monologue or an audition," he told "Busted Open Radio." "But that happened in those seconds before I was like, oh got to change the mindset now. But it didn't dawn on me until standing in the ring and were about to go live, because of course we still went live."

Copeland spent his time during retirement focusing on acting and launching that career, and that is something he was able to tap into when there was no audience. Copeland felt he was able to dive into extra details throughout his promos and segments, giving fans new aspects that they wouldn't have noticed when a live crowd was in the arena. For him, that was the major positive from the pandemic era, being able to see how much his acting brought to the table.



"That was really interesting and that's when I realized how much that bringing some of my acting skills to this medium was going to be very helpful and that's what I enjoyed about the pandemic," he said. "Whether it was tells, whether it was ticks, all on purpose but now they get seen, they get heard because there's no audience participation there."

