Edge Recalls Trying To Have 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' With Randy Orton In WWE

Following his in-ring return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Adam "Edge" Copeland entered into a storyline with his former tag team partner, Randy Orton. The two later met at WrestleMania 36 for a Last Man Standing match — a contest that saw Edge emerge as the victor. As the Orton-Edge feud intensified, WWE then began plotting the course to a follow-up match that would eventually be billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." On a recent episode of "Notsam Wrestling," Edge recalled his reaction to learning that he'd be competing in this high-stakes affair at the 2020 WWE Backlash event.

"I'll never forget, I had just walked my dog. I got a call from Paul Heyman. He's like 'So we got this idea.' I was like 'Yeah, that's never a good sign.' [He said] 'You and Randy, it'll be the greatest wrestling match ever.' I'm like 'I mean, it'll be good. We'll have a great match.' [Heyman responds], 'No, Vince wants it to be 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.' That's when it started to dawn on me. I'm like, 'Oh well, that's not possible' because it's subjective. You can say my 'most favorite' wrestling match, you can't say 'the greatest.' There's no such thing."

Despite his initial apprehension, Edge eventually embraced the challenge of coordinating "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," and approached the task as if he and Orton were making "a love letter to wrestling." In total, this Backlash battle between Orton and Edge spanned nearly 45 minutes before Orton finally put away "The Rated R Superstar" with his signature punt.

