Isiah Kassidy Recalls 'Beautiful Opportunity' Offered By AEW's Tony Khan

It's been no secret since the inception of AEW in 2019 that the company is quite different than WWE, and that is due in part to its president, Tony Khan. Wrestlers do not just receive healthcare through the company and have their travel expenses paid, it was recently revealed by Isiah Kassidy that Khan even offered to pay for college for him and his tag team partner Marq Quen, as long as they kept above a "B" average. The revelation was recently made on Kassidy's YouTube channel when the members of Private Party sat down for a chat.

"So, quick fact. This is how great of a man Tony Khan is, I don't think I've ever told this story, he offered to pay for Quen and I's college if we kept a 3.0 grade," Kassidy said. "But knowing me, I was young and dumb, I was like, 'I don't want to go to college.' I already tried college. If I didn't have tried it, I would have probably tried it at that time, but I had already tried college and figured out it wasn't for me ... When he told me the opportunity, I know it was a beautiful opportunity that a lot of people wouldn't have passed on, however, I just thought it was really kind and it was a really dope thing to do by Tony Khan."

Kassidy, 26, and Quen, 29, appeared on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," taking on Top Flight. The match was Quen's return, having been out of action for over a year with a shoulder injury. Private Party got the victory when Quen rolled up Dante Martin. Before Wednesday, Private Party's last match came in November 2022 when they faced Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on "AEW Rampage," and Quen and Kassidy took the loss.