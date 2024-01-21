Matt Hardy Weighs In On Dolph Ziggler's TNA And NJPW Appearances

With Dolph Ziggler in the rearview mirror, Nic Nemeth is pumping the gas on this next phase of his career. Following a near 20-year run with WWE, Nemeth burst back onto the wrestling scene with an NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he confronted the newly crowned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, David Finlay. Similarly, Nemeth surfaced at TNA Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, taking down the newly-minted TNA World Champion, Moose. Nemeth's former colleague Matt Hardy has since weighed in on these appearances, expressing his confidence in the path that lay ahead for "The Wanted Man."

"I think [Nemeth] will do well," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy". "First and foremost, he's a guy who's just like an excellent worker. He was very much ahead of the curve in the way people bumped and sold he gets that. That's where his money is in many many ways. Good-looking dude, nice dude that I like a lot. ... He's gonna do well, and I think it's so cool that he actually showed up at Wrestle Kingdom for New Japan. He showed up at TNA. You never know where he can show up. I think that's one of the greatest gifts you can give wrestling fans. I also think that's how you get yourself hot too, so I think he's doing plenty smart."

After coming face-to-face with Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nemeth is now scheduled to challenge him for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at The New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 23. Elsewhere, Nemeth is set to wrestle his former WWE colleague Matt Cardona (previously known as Zack Ryder) at GCW The Coldest Winter 2 in Los Angeles on February 3. Nemeth's TNA in-ring debut will air in the near future, as the match was pre-recorded at the company's recent television tapings in Florida.

