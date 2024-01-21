Dave Meltzer Provides More Updates On AEW's Kenny Omega's Health

AEW star Kenny Omega is currently out of action with diverticulitis, but the EVP has yet to receive surgery. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that the situation will be monitored in seven weeks, and there's no telling how long he'll be out of action. Nothing is set in stone yet regarding a treatment plan and return time frame, putting Omega's upcoming advertised dates in doubt.

"Normally, you would have already done the surgery right away, but his condition and everything was so bad that they could not risk the surgery at the time, and now they are kind of just... it's going to be in seven weeks he'll either have the surgery or he won't, and then, at that point, we'll see."

Recently, Omega has been advertised for AEW's March 20 date in Toronto, Canada. However, the uncertainty surrounding the former AEW World Champion's future means that a comeback so soon could be off the cards. It remains to be seen if Omega needs surgery, but if does, he'll likely be out of action for quite some time.

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that Omega's condition is causing him plenty of discomfort, meaning that a return by March probably isn't on the horizon. "He's in a tough situation; I feel very bad for him. Until that happens, it's a painful situation."

Prior to his injury, Omega had been teaming with Chris Jericho as The Golden Jets. The duo was set to receive an AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Worlds End in December, but the bout had to be called off.