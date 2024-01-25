Ivy Nile Reflects On Challenging Rhea Ripley For WWE Women's World Championship

Ivy Nile kicked off 2024 with gold in her sights as she challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on the January 1 episode of "WWE Raw." During a recent appearance on "WWE Die Woche," Nile reflected on the title opportunity. Despite losing the match, Nile continues to look back on it through a positive lens.

"It was something that was like another moment to show what I was made of. I've been a huge fan of Rhea Ripley for a long time, and the cool thing about this whole thing was I've probably watched every single match of hers since her time in 'NXT' up until now. So I've had countless matches and years of film study on her, but for me, she didn't really have much on me to watch. She's had the past year or two to watch. I really haven't had that much of a chance to show what I'm made of, so I think I went into the match with an upper hand on that, knowing that I've had years and years on her and she really hasn't had anything on me. So I think I went into that match with a huge surprise [for] her."

Nile put up a valiant effort against Ripley, taking "The Eradicator" off her feet at several points in the matchup. In the end, though, Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship after nailing Nile with a Riptide.

For Ripley, January 1 marked her eighth successful televised title defense since dethroning "The Queen" Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. For Nile, this marked her first televised singles title match on WWE's main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Die Woche" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.