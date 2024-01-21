Booker T Uses Former WWE Talent To Explain Why Achievement Is Determined By Work

"WWE NXT" commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T used a former WWE talent who recently debuted in TNA as an example of how talents need to work hard and get over with the audience and not wait for opportunities. On his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, Booker T talked about Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, and her recent comments about WWE never giving her a chance. Booker T believes she got a "multitude of chances" and never got over with the fans. He said he always talks about people who look for a company to write something for them.

"Looking for the company to give them the ball, you know, and ... win the title," Booker T said. "I always thought you make the company write for you by going out there and making the fans come up out their damn seats. That's the way I think you get put in that position. I don't think you just get put in that position because 'This person should have a turn' ... It's not like, you know, just because you've been around you should be in a certain position. I think your work determines what position that you achieve."

Booker T said that the top spot has to be earned and nobody should wait to be put in a position. He implored all young talent to go out and take and earn that position themselves, getting crowds behind them in the process. He said you never saw Dana Brooke outperforming the likes of Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair.

"When you're in a match, you get that opportunity," he said. "I've seen Dana Brooke in several matches ... When you're in the match you get a chance to prove how good you are in the match, whether you go up or down."