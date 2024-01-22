AEW Mobile Game Developer Opens Up About Past As Professional Wrestler

Several years after releasing "AEW Elite General Manager," AEW has come back with another mobile game in the form of "AEW Rise to the Top." And while AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was once again heavily involved, the game's development featured another connection to wrestling in the form of developer Jamie Henwood.

In an appearance with Edwards on "AEW Unrestricted," Henwood detailed growing up as a wrestling fan in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where she was acquainted with several members of the Hart Wrestling Family. After high school, she and her brother trained as wrestlers until her brother decided it wasn't for him, leading to Henwood deciding to give it a go by herself.

"At that moment, Bruce and Ross Hart were the Hart Brothers that were running the Dungeon," Henwood said. "And I just walked into Stampede Wrestling one night by myself, and I went up to Bruce and I was like 'Hey, I'm here. My brother's not here. I don't know if you have a spot for me. I haven't really trained.'

"He was like 'Well, let's fix that. Come to the Dungeon.' I'm probably one of the only people in the world that can say I trained in Stu Hart's Dungeon for free. It was by a full invitation by the generosity of the Hart Brothers, and Bruce and Ross trained me. Other than Nattie, I'm the only girl to graduate from the Dungeon, so that's a really proud thing for me."

Henwood would go on to have a 9-year career in wrestling working under the names Belle Lovitz and Belle Von Black, primarily competing for Stampede Wrestling and even briefly in Ohio Valley Wrestling. She was forced to retire in 2010 after suffering from post-concussion syndrome, leading her to go to school for video game design.

