WWE's R-Truth Reveals Career Advice He Received From Stone Cold Steve Austin

With nearly 27 years of experience in wrestling under his belt, WWE's R-Truth brings plenty of knowledge, and accomplishments, to the table. And even though he's nowhere near close to winding down his in-ring career, as evident by his quest to join the Judgment Day stable, the former NWA World Champion has come to realize he has plenty to offer outside of his in-ring work.

In an interview with "SPORF," Truth revealed his mindset when it comes to helping out other wrestlers, and how that mindset was formed from meeting Crockett Family member Jackie Crockett in the mid-90s.

"Each one teach one," Truth said. "That's what Jack Crockett wanted me to do. I got into this business by meeting Jack Crockett at a halfway house. How many people who meet you at a halfway house are gonna believe what you say? C'mon. He said 'Each one teach one,' always give back to somebody else. So any advice, anything I can give to somebody, there are superstars, males and females, [they can] come to me in NXT, [they can] come to me up here, I love giving back to them. I want everybody to win."

Truth also discussed some advice he had received when he was coming up as a wrestler during the late 90s/early 2000s. He credited Steve Austin, and another wrestling legend, for imparting the most important lesson Truth believes he ever learned about wrestling.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin, a long time ago, and Ricky Morton too, told me 'Learn how to work the stick,'" Truth said. "And I've been working the stick ever since. That'll keep you in business for years. Austin taught me that."