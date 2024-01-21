Judgment Day Member Wishes WWE's R-Truth Happy Birthday In Less-Than-Heartwarming Way

Friday marked the 52nd birthday of former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. On this special occasion, Truth's colleagues flooded his social media with celebratory messages. One post, however, was less than heartwarming.

"Happy f'n Birthday, WHERE'S MY CUT @RonKillings?!!" JD McDonagh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of himself kicking Truth in the back. Despite it being Truth's birthday, McDonagh's post indicates that he is still less than thrilled about the recent shift in his standing with fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. The former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion was officially welcomed into The Judgment Day stable in November, but in recent weeks, Truth has made a strong effort to take his place.

On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Truth appeared in a backstage segment with Priest, revealing that he'd been selling custom Judgment Day merchandise. While Priest initially condemned Truth's actions, Truth then informed him that each of the Judgment Day members, except McDonagh, would receive a portion of the profits. After "Raw" went off the air, Balor shared a video of himself and Mysterio relishing the bag of money that Truth had given them, with Balor admitting that he is slowly warming up to Truth. McDonagh, on the other hand, is seemingly still waiting to receive a cut of the merchandise sales.

The rift between Truth and McDonagh intensified after Truth emerged victorious in an unofficial "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match on the December 18 episode of "Raw." WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has since clarified that her long-time stablemates have yet to even put a stamp of approval onto Truth's entry into The Judgment Day, meaning that Truth is still not an official member of the group.