The Bollywood Boyz Open Up On Working Indies And AEW/ROH Since WWE Exit

Brothers Gurv and Harv Sihra, previously known as Sunil and Samir Singh, wrestled in WWE from 2016 to 2021. Following their release, the Bollywood Boyz have continued to pick up work in promotions such as AEW and ROH. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, the two real-life brothers discussed their experience working in Tony Khan's promotions.

"For us, when we showed up, it's just TV wrestling, I think because we've been doing it so long," Harv said. "We knew half the roster. It's a lot of the WWE guys over there, and even if they weren't in WWE, a lot of the guys we've met on the independents. The atmosphere was great, everybody was friendly."

While they've only made a few appearances in AEW and ROH, the brothers have been staying active in independent wrestling as well. By taking advantage of the time they spent in WWE, Gurv and Harv feel as though they're ready for their future in wrestling.

"We just show up and do our thing," Gurv said. "Just before we got released, our confidence was sky-high as far as learning from such great minds like Road Dogg, Shawn [Michaels], and [William] Regal, Hunter [Hearst Helmsley]."

The Bollywood Boyz currently hold the DEFY Wrestling Tag Team Championship, recently challenged for the GCW tag titles, and last appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in November. While it was a brief squash match against Austin and Colten Gunn, the two also wrestled a slightly longer bout against Brandon and Brent, Dalton Castle's "boys," for ROH at the same event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.