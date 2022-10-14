Bollywood Boyz Celebrate AEW Debut

The Bollywood Boyz made their AEW debut at the October 12 taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in Toronto, Ontario. This is their first appearance in a major promotion for the Canadian-born brothers since their release from WWE in June 2021, and Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra were clearly as happy to be back in a brighter spotlight as they were to be back in their home country.

"Punjabi-Canadians on Canadian soil," they tweeted, accompanied by a photo of them making their "Elevation" entrance. "Thank you, Toronto."

The brothers are best known for their time in WWE as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, where they competed as both The Bollywood Boyz and as The Singh Brothers. As the latter, they were muscle for Jinder Mahal throughout his rise and run as WWE Champion — and his subsequent move back down the card — but were moved to "205 Live" in 2019, where they would eventually go back to competing as The Bollywood Boyz.

Since their release, the Sihras have made appearances as the "Studdz of Bollywood" for indie promotions such as the Seattle-based DEFY Wrestling and Vancouver's NEW. It's unknown if their AEW appearance was a one-off or if the pair will continue to appear on AEW programming, but they had previously named several AEW tag teams they would like to face, and future appearances with the promotion could see these matches come to pass. Their debut on "Elevation" will be available to watch on October 17 on the AEW YouTube channel.