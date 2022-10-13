Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts During Dark: Elevation Taping

The Bollywood Boyz have arrived in AEW.

The former WWE tag team comprising of Gurv Sihra (FKA Sunil Singh) & Harv Sihra (FKA Samir Singh) made a surprise appearance at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, where AEW taped an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Canadian-born brothers went on to wrestle Austin & Colten Gunn in a tag team match. According to spoilers shared by Fightful, The Bollywood Boyz lost the bout to The Firm's Gunn Club.

As per photos and videos shared by fans on social media, the former Singh Brothers used the name "Bollywood Boyz" during their AEW debut. In recent months, they had been going by the name "Studdz of Bollywood" while wrestling for indie promotions such as DEFY Wrestling and Vancouver's NEW.

It's unknown if the brothers will be regulars on AEW's YouTube shows going forward, or if this was just a one-off appearance since AEW was visiting their home country of Canada.

The Singh Brothers were released by WWE in June 2021, after they spent nearly five years with the promotion. During their time in WWE, they were best known for their time as allies of Jinder Mahal during his 170-day reign as WWE Champion in 2017. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., the brothers spoke in length about AEW signing Satnam Singh, and whether they were approached by AEW President Tony Khan following their WWE exit. When asked about potentially signing with AEW, Gurv Sihra said, "It'll just happen when it happens. We can't lose sleep over something we have no control over."