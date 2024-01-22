Matt Hardy Speaks On New AEW Faction With Mark Briscoe

It's been out with the old and in with the new as far as The Hardys are concerned lately. With Isiah Kassidy going back to focusing on tag team wrestling with Private Party, the veteran team has brought in Mark Briscoe to be by their side in AEW. The newly formed trio will be known as The Brethren, which Matt Hardy hopes their new partner likes, as he is confident it will be sticking.

"I just came up with it there on the spot," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "Mark and Jay [Briscoe], their favorite tag team before they got into wrestling were The Hardys, so you know, without The Hardys you don't get The Briscoes. I figured it was a kind thing to do, we spoke to Mark, he had a really hard, difficult, challenging time in the Continental Classic, so I thought we could lift his spirits."

Since the passing of his brother and tag team partner, Jay Briscoe, Mark has made it clear that he has no desire to work in tag team wrestling. However, he has been open to being part of a trio, which he has done numerous times, and his partnership with The Hardys did get off to a winning start against The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian on "AEW Rampage," which has left Hardy believing they can capture trios gold down the line.

"We look great together, and I like Mark a lot as a pro wrestler and as a person. We are very graciously allowing him to be our trio's partner," Hardy said. "I would love to give Mark Briscoe the international superstar experience, that's what they call it; the rub."

