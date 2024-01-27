Ivy Nile Speaks On Reconnecting With WWE Legend At Recent Event

Before Ivy Nile was the fierce pitbull of WWE, she was a contestant on NBC's "The Titan Games," which was hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson recently returned to WWE on the first "Raw" of 2024 and Nile was in San Diego for the event.

"That was a very overwhelming day because I did see The Rock that night and we did talk for a minute so that was really cool," Nile told "WWE – Die Woche" recently. The WWE star wasn't just there as part of the roster as she was competing against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. "[The Titan Games] was like 5 or 6 years ago and now I'm like having a title match and he was there."

Despite Johnson's busy schedule that day, Nile was able to reminisce for a moment about their time on the NBC program. The former Diamond Mine member even found herself much less anxious to say hello to the former WWE Champion than she was on the set of "The Titan Games" years ago.

"You went from starstruck to now 5-6 years later, I'm like, 'Hey, what's up,'" Nile chuckled. She said that Johnson's down-to-earth nature made it easier to approach him.

Nile was unsuccessful in her title match against Ripley but was thrilled to see Johnson. While Johnson made time for Nile, he was busy, not only roughing up Jinder Mahal on that Monday's "Raw" but also hinting at a monumental challenge against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.