Mark Henry Details His Favorite WWE Royal Rumble Moment

Few events have the ability to generate a visceral feeling in wrestling fans like the annual WWE Royal Rumble. Each year, the matches at least attempt to deliver memorable moments and exciting action in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania. Throughout his career, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry participated in 10 Royal Rumble matches. Henry recently used his platform on "Busted Open Radio" to share his favorite memory from the classic battle royale.

"It would have to be when John Cena came back," Henry said. "Nobody was expecting John to come back because of [an] injury, and the Royal Rumble was headed toward Triple H winning, and everybody was like, 'Damn it, not again.'"

Henry was referencing Cena's 2008 Royal Rumble win — a notable moment in the WWE star's career. Cena was coming off a torn pectoral muscle suffered less than four months prior, and fans did not expect the wrestler back for quite some time. Despite the mixed feelings of many wrestling fans on Cena at the time, the Madison Square Garden crowd erupted when he arrived as the final entrant of the match.

"I was in the ring when his music hit, and was one of the last guys to go out," Henry continued. "The energy from the Garden — I can't even explain. ... It was shaking the whole building."

After eliminating Triple H to win the Rumble, Cena later went on to challenge Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE No Way Out and again at WWE WrestleMania 24, with Triple H involved there as well. However, before that, Cena's first match back following his Rumble return was against Mark Henry on "WWE Raw."

