Former WWE Star EC3 Names The 'Most Genius Concept' Of Control Your Narrative

Following his WWE release in 2020, wrestler EC3 infamously started up his own independent promotion known as Control Your Narrative. The brand was quick to garner controversy online, such as EC3 being forced to defend his decision to book Austin Aries on CYN shows. The promotion eventually died out, with EC3 making his way to Billy Corgan's NWA. However, during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," EC3 elaborated on one aspect of the promotion that he feels was an excellent idea on his part.

"[Banning moves] is still the most genius concept I have," EC3 said. "On the surface, you're overreacting to something ... you don't understand, or haven't seen the context develop. It's probably my fault you don't understand because the content wasn't readily available."

The moves banned in Control Your Narrative included the superkick, the suicide dive, and the Canadian destroyer. According to EC3, all of the included moves are interesting but have been overused to the extent that they no longer have the same impact they once did.

Additionally, rather than actually placing a ban on the moves, the idea was to use them more sparingly as a storytelling element. EC3 provided an example, describing a situation at one CYN show that saw a wrestler use a superkick and get disqualified, only for another wrestler to take advantage of the superkick and pin the affected wrestler.

"That's why I banned them — for long-term storytelling, which all these fans claim they want," EC3 continued. "You have to let it develop sometimes, and if I [have to] ruffle a few feathers to get there, so be it."

Although Control Your Narrative didn't last too long, EC3 still sees the project as a success. In his eyes, the promotion provided wrestlers, including himself, with a platform that led to greater success down the line, such as EC3 becoming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

