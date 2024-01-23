Mickie James Discusses Her WWE Royal Rumble Moments

Beginning in 2018, WWE added a Women's Royal Rumble match to their annual event, with two of the titular battle royales now occurring each year. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Mickie James looked back on her experiences in the Rumble, including when she showed up in 2022 as the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion.

"It was surreal," James stated. "Probably one of the most special moments of my career, I think."

The former WWE star recalled being in disbelief that she was able to participate in the match, and the moment was made even more special because she was able to come out to her own song, "Hardcore Country," with the character that she always wanted to bring to WWE.

"I thought being a part of the first-ever [Women's Royal Rumble] was going to be ... my Rumble moment," James continued. "I thought I was done with WWE, but to be able to come back and represent Impact and be able to show that crossover and that bridge was really, really cool."

James revealed that she owns a ring apron from the very first Women's Royal Rumble, signed by the women who participated. Also mentioning the all-women pay-per-view WWE Evolution, James said that the women on the roster were able to accomplish something truly special during that period, and she is grateful that she was able to stay involved.

Despite not being with WWE for one of these years, James appeared in the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 Royal Rumble matches. As recently as last year, James held the Impact Knockouts Championship, though she was forced to relinquish the belt due to injury. As of this month, James announced that she has joined independent promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling as an Executive Producer, Head of Female Talent, and Creative Director.

