Shelton Benjamin Wishes WWE Would Do More With This 'Underutilized' Star

Shelton Benjamin got the chance to work up close with Chad Gable during their run as a tag team, and he was left believing that the Alpha Academy star is phenomenal. "I really wish they would do more with him," Benjamin told "The Kurt Angle Show." "The knock is always going to be his size, but who cares? That kid is phenomenal. I don't think I was the right partner for him, but at the same time, I think he's phenomenal. I think he's underutilized, underappreciated, so he has a lot in common with me."

The two men began teaming together when Benjamin returned to WWE in 2017, but despite getting to work as both a babyface and heel team, they never managed to hold gold together. Benjamin also admitted that he wasn't happy about being put in the team in the first place, largely because it felt like they were just trying to replace Gable's former partner, Jason Jordan, with somebody similar.

"I also felt like I had enough name value that I didn't need a partner," he admitted. "I just don't feel like they really had any plans, it was more of, 'We need to give Chad a partner. Shelton's coming back, they're both amateur wrestlers, they're both from Minnesota.' Like I said I think it was an attempt but I don't think it worked."

