Eric Bischoff Assesses Moves TNA Is Making

Starting the year out by rebranding from Impact Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling, making several new signings, and utilizing stars such as Will Ospreay, the company has begun making major shifts to freshen up the product for 2024, and Eric Bischoff praised the company for making moves. "They're doing a great job with talent, I don't watch the show enough to comment on stories, structure, and whether they're knocking it out the park or not," he said on "Strictly Business." "Obviously, they're doing some things correctly and there appears to be a vision there."

However, even though Bischoff is impressed by what TNA is doing at the moment, he believes the company now has to take its shows into arenas if they want to take the next step. While he conceded that is a big commitment and a hard challenge that is easy for him to just talk about, Bischoff believes it is necessary to start pulling in outside viewership. "Now you're talking about travel, production on the road, venues, it's a big, big commitment," Bischoff explained. "But if anybody in that company hopes to get that next big TV deal, slide into WBD if AEW goes away, that's a possibility, anything's a possibility. But the only way you're going to get there is to have credibility as a product."

One piece of business that Bischoff is particularly impressed by is the signing of Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler). The ex-WWE star made his debut for the company as a surprise at Hard to Kill, where he targeted the new TNA World Champion, Moose. "He's such a great talent and I love the way they brought him in, it was done well," Bischoff said.

