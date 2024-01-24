WWE's Drew McIntyre Opens Up About His Plans For CM Punk

From the moment that CM Punk made his return to WWE, Drew McIntyre hasn't held back his thoughts on him. After his recent war of words with Punk on "WWE Raw," it is clear what the Scotsman thinks of the former AEW World Champion, and he is ready to keep pushing him as much as possible.

"CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return," McIntyre told "Review STL." "Seems very positive right now, the crowd are certainly very positive, he's a huge star, and I'm going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, and then I'll physically crack him. Easy peasy."

The two men could potentially come face to face this Saturday inside the Royal Rumble, with the two of them being among the favorites to win and book their place in the main event of WrestleMania. That's something McIntyre has experience with, having won the 2020 match. But his two WWE Championship reigns were without any fans, and McIntyre made it clear that he's trying to claim that title again for himself, this time in front of raucous audience.

"Everyone keeps talking about finishing their story, it's kind of Cody's line, 'I've got to finish my story, win the title,'" McIntyre said. "You've got CM Punk returning to WWE he wants to win that title, cement his legacy. Jey Uso, on the rise. There's so many different superstars that want that title, but the story that matters the most in my opinion is old Drew McIntyre's story."

If you use any quote from this article, please credit "Review STL" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.