NWA World Champ EC3 Comments On Divisive Former Titleholder Tyrus

Reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and former WWE star EC3 has commented on his relationship with Tyrus and the retired star's political viewpoints. Tyrus is best known for his lengthy WWE tenure as Brodus Clay and most recently his stint in NWA, where he captured the promotion's prestigious world title.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," EC3 acknowledged that he grew in the industry with Tyrus and because of that, the two of them are close. He also explained how important it was to him to be Tyrus' final wrestling opponent.

"He did me a huge favor. Passing that torch, his career, bestowing me to be the one to take him out, which I will one day bestow on somebody, and that's how we grow the business," said EC3.

While discussing Tyrus' political opinions, EC3 said that the former wrestler may have alienated some fans with his political stance. He described himself as a protagonist after defeating Tyrus and jokingly added that his divisive political viewpoints helped fans get behind him.

"Because he's in a political atmosphere, so he's going to alienate 50% of the people and partly because he's been around for a while," said the former WWE star.

He also revealed that his match with Tyrus in NWA was one of his favorite matches of his career. "That match was one of my favorites but by no means is it a quote 'good wrestling match.' But what I wanted it to be was a Greek tragedy, and I think I accomplished that," said EC3.

He also praised Tyrus' ventures outside of wrestling, including his stand-up shows as well as the two books that he's written.

