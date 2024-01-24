Nick Khan Details His Journey To WWE, Including A Cold Call From Current Executive

Before making his way to WWE, Nick Khan was working as a sports agent with some high-profile clients. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Khan revealed how he first made contact with WWE, explaining that the tale involves veteran wrestler Paul Wight (AKA The Big Show) and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

"Paul Levesque — the King of Kings, Triple H — he's the one who introduced me to WWE," Khan said. "When I was an agent ... and I was trying to get into the WWE business, Paul had called me — unsolicited call. And this is when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots."

During that initial call between the two men, it became clear right away to Levesque that the sports agent had a lifelong interest in wrestling, with Khan even acting as an usher at WWE WrestleMania 9. Levesque then pitched the idea of Tebow wrestling The Big Show at WrestleMania. Khan was intrigued, and the two discussed the possible financial aspects of the deal before Khan took the idea back to Tebow.

"Tim and I had, then, a top-secret, private meeting," Khan continued. "[It was] Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H in Anaheim, California. ... Ultimately, it didn't happen, but Triple H and I remained in touch, and over time, he was the one who said to me, 'Hey, I think Vince may want to meet with you.'"

Khan then described making a trip out to Dallas, Texas to meet with McMahon face-to-face. The two discussed what Khan could bring to the company, and Khan said that Vince agreed to the deal, with the two shaking hands. Shortly thereafter, Khan became President of WWE. A few years later and he now is the company's current CEO, having recently helped usher in a new era that has seen WWE merge with UFC to become TKO Group Holdings, Inc.

