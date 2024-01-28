The Bollywood Boyz Assess Their Time As Part Of WWE's Now-Defunct 205 Live

Gurv and Harv Sihra, known together as The Bollywood Boyz, previously wrestled in WWE from 2016 to 2021. A considerable amount of that time was spent on "205 Live," WWE's relatively short-lived cruiserweight series. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, the brothers looked back on the show and its place in the larger context of WWE.

"The last year we were in WWE, when '205 [Live]' was being [combined] with NXT, was probably our best body of work wrestling-wise," Harv said. "Unfortunately, not a lot of people were tuning into '205' by that point."

On top of being proud of their performances, the former WWE star stated that fans had started investing in them, with some people performing the brothers' dance in the crowd. Harv feels that if they had more time in WWE, things may have worked out differently.

Gurv pointed out that, despite the low viewership of "205 Live," wrestling fans in India were continuing to keep up with their careers and performances, which meant a lot to the brothers. Additionally, The Bollywood Boyz received a great deal of useful feedback from WWE producers such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and Brian "Road Dogg" James. However, the strong performances from the roster weren't enough to save the cruiserweight show.

"I think the hardest thing was placement ... because it came on after '[WWE] SmackDown,'" Harv continued. "I know the company was really behind '205,' and all the boys that were on '205' worked hard every night. Guys like [Mustafa] Ali and [Buddy] Murphy, they were having some amazing matches, but when you go on after Roman [Reigns] and Seth [Rollins], ... it's hard."

"205 Live" was eventually canceled, with the cruiserweight division being folded into NXT before being discontinued. However, Harv feels that the show served its purpose, helping performers like Ali and Murphy gain more traction.

