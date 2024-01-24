Bully Ray Explains What He Would Have Done With Seth Rollins Situation On WWE Raw

Seth Rollins issued an update regarding his knee injury on "WWE Raw" this week. Rollins revealed that an MRI showed that he suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee. While he made it clear he's in pain and is going to be doing rehab work, he does still intend on defending his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The segment went down well with the WWE Universe, but Bully Ray would've made a slight tweak had he been in charge.

"My suggestion was to do the in-ring like they did last night, and have [Damian] Priest cash in last night because I think they're in a state of flux," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." "Is Seth going to be okay? Are they taking a risk with this, are they hoping and praying and they have their fingers crossed? I don't know."

GUNTHER ended up confronting Rollins to wrap up the segment, making it clear he was going to target his knee at WrestleMania after he wins the Royal Rumble. However, Bully wanted to see The Judgment Day star involved in the segment, and questioned why Priest didn't even attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the injured champion. "That's to me a big disconnect because Priest has been trying to cash in lately," he said. "It's been backfiring on him, I thought he'd try to turn last night and cash in last night."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.