The First Royal Rumble Was WWE's Greatest 'Failure'

The Royal Rumble firmly positioned itself as one of WWE's "Big Four" premium live events long ago, and in recent years, many fans and pundits would be comfortable calling it a runner-up to WrestleMania in terms of importance and popularity. As the official kickoff to WrestleMania season, the Rumble is where everything starts to heat up in WWE, a time when lapsed fans return for another run and the biggest feuds of the year, which will culminate at WrestleMania, begin to take shape.

It wasn't all that long ago, however, that the Royal Rumble was just a concept in Pat Patterson's brain, inspired by battle royals from his territory days — and something for which the legendary right hand man to Vince McMahon would have to get the boss' blessing. Ultimately, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan would eliminate One Man Gang to cap off the first official Royal Rumble on January 24, 1988 at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in front of 18,000 fans and airing as a live television special on USA Network.

But here's the kicker: That wasn't WWE's first-ever Royal Rumble, and it very nearly never saw the light of day. When the concept was first introduced, Patterson, McMahon, and WWE tested the Rumble match in front of a far smaller crowd at a non-televised event, just shy of four months prior. And it did not go well.

This is the story of the actual first Royal Rumble — a match that was initially seen as a failure, but ultimately led to a trademark event anticipated and enjoyed by millions of fans each at the beginning of every year.