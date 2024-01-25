WWE NXT Ratings Report 1/23/2024

With the stars of "WWE NXT" getting prepared for the Vengeance Day PLE on February 4, how many fans tuned in to see the latest developments leading up to the big event? This week's episode of the show saw a chaotic segment build up the "NXT" women's title bout between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker reach the final of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, and Trick Williams prepare himself for his "NXT" Championship match against Ilja Dragunov with a win over Josh Briggs. However, it seems that not as many people were interested as last week.

The January 23 edition of "NXT" drew an average 642,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics, which is a 6% drop from last week's 683,000. However, the key demographic of 18-49 year olds finished at a 0.19, the exact same number as last week's show. While this week's show was down 10% from the trailing four weeks, it isn't all doom and gloom for the show — as a testament to how far the brand has come in the past year, there's been a 12% increase in viewership compared to January 2023. On top of this, the 18-49 demo is up a staggering 50% from this time last year, as the show was averaging a 0.14 number in January 2023.

"NXT" did face competition from both sports and major news coverage on Tuesday night. TNT aired the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, which averaged 989,000 viewers and 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic, while major news outlets had coverage of the New Hampshire primary elections, which saw WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump get closer to securing another presidential nomination.