Booker T Makes The Case For These Stars To Be Induced Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has some opinions about who he'd like to join him in the Hall of Fame.

"Yeah [Sable should be] a Hall of Famer, but there's so many though," Booker said on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, going over possible inductees with his co-host Brad Gilmore. "I don't think the Midnight Express is in there either."

Booker's co-host posited The Midnight Express's manager Jim Cornette going into the Hall of Fame.

"Jim Cornette, his contribution to this business is undeniable," Booker gushed, admitting that Cornette's antics made him want to be involved in wrestling. "He believed in this business more than anything when he was doing it. When he did it, he did it better than anybody."

"Without any question [Lex Luger should be in]," Booker continued. "[His] contributions were felt by so many. So many were on that Lex Luger Train when he was running. He was always one of those guys who was a standout."

He also noted how often Luger remained in the WCW main event scene as another feather in the former WCW World Champion's cap. There is no word on who will be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

It is notably the first Hall of Fame ceremony and induction class that will be selected and overseen by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is now in charge of WWE's creative direction in place of former figurehead and chairman Vince McMahon.