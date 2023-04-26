Jake Roberts Believes Jim Cornette Deserves To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Few figures are as controversial as Jim Cornette in the pro wrestling industry, but to many, the old-fashioned manager-turned-promoter-turned-podcaster is still a towering figure in the business.

"I love Cornette," Jake "The Snake" Roberts said on the latest episode of "The Snake Pit." Roberts stated that he hasn't always agreed with Cornette, but he's worked with him many times, including as a member of the WWE creative team in the '90s.

"He's there to make you think outside the box, and when you come to Jim Cornette, you don't even look at the box." The conversation soon turned to whether or not Roberts believes that Cornette should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Absolutely, Cornette should definitely be in there," Roberts said. "Whether he makes it or not I don't know, but he should definitely be in there. He has contributed so much to wrestling. Say what you want to about Corny but he gets the job done."

Cornette famously inducted the Rock 'n Roll Express with a lengthy, entertaining speech. He was recently embroiled in a war with the moderator of the "Cult of Cornette" Facebook page, who has been running an unofficial fan page for Cornette's controversial podcast.

While many detest Cornette's statements in the past, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is sympathetic to the former Smoky Mountain promoter, saying that Cornette "backed himself into a corner" with his abrasive persona, which even cost him a job with the NWA, where he was initially a commentator.