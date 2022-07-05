The former manager of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, former color commentator for the NWA, and current podcaster, Jim Cornette, has never shied away from sharing his feelings with the public or taking part in controversial situations.

Kenny Omega and Cornette have not been in each other’s good graces for a long while, with neither man seeming to even remotely respect the other. While on Twitch with “CEOGaming“, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discussed Jim Cornette, Cornette’s followers, and his opinion on Cornette’s situation.

“I think Jim Cornette has backed himself up into a corner where, now, he’s found this group of extremely pathetic human beings who have no other thing to aspire to become, or no one to base their life off of, no one to listen to, no one to adhere to their commands,” Omega said. “And so, when it became a character that he could play as though he was still traveling up and down the strip in the indies, like back in the old days, now he’s got this group of people hanging off his every word. And all he has to do is sit and talk on a podcast with some other guy.

“When he realized he could make money by delivering hateful speech, he backed himself into a corner, and now, if he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald’s double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that’s going to be your’s truly.”

Omega has received criticism from Cornette before on his wrestling style and matches but has still had success, helping to create the second-largest professional wrestling company in North America: All Elite Wrestling. Omega, Nick + Matt Jackson, and Cody Rhodes were the original EVPs of AEW, alongside Tony Khan, the owner of the company.

Over his 20+ year career, Omega has been able to win the Impact World Championship, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the AEW World Championship, which he holds the record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history.

Omega has not been traveling with AEW recently due to multiple different injuries his body had sustained working over the past few years. Cornette’s criticism does not stop at Omega, as Cornette has had multiple criticisms regarding AEW as a whole. Despite not traveling with AEW at this very time, Omega revealed whether or not Cornette’s comments have any effect on backstage life at AEW.

“That seeps into our locker room too. Yeah, it does. Everyone is so afraid of the f*cking cult of Cornette army and people that have like, you know, anti-AEW sites that they want to be — they want to do whatever the f*ck they can to stay safe.”

Omega last wrestled on November 13th, 2021 when he lost the AEW World Championship to ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a 25+ minute match, completing a story that had begun during AEW’s exposition.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit CEOGaming on Twitch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]