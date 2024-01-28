WWE's Bayley Recalls What She Learned From Steve Austin And Her Time In NXT

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may not actively be around in WWE anymore, but "The Texas Rattlesnake" still actively watches WWE, which is why Bayley decided to message him several years ago in a bid to gain some advice from the WWE Hall Of Famer.

"He called me and we talked for like an hour and that was literally like the same night that I messaged him, and he told me all these things, basically about being more aggressive," she told "Under The Ring." "'It's okay to be the good guy and get people behind you, but when you're in the ring you really want to turn that aggressiveness in on your opponent, and gauge in and focus on them more so than the fans at certain points in the match.'"

That's something that Bayley brought into her work and has certainly been clear throughout her heel run. However, she was also able to learn a lot from her stint in "WWE NXT," with her recalling that patience is one of the big lessons she has learned. After not being called up with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, Bayley also got to learn about being a leader, as she helped to guide the next generation of women at that point without three of "NXT's" biggest stars being around.

"I really learned how to be a leader then. It was awesome. I don't think without that year I'd be able to be who I am today to the full level like starting a faction or being able to help these girls come to Raw and SmackDown for the first time," she said. "Just having the experience that I had in NXT, I felt confident to help them and guide them in the right direction whether it's behind the scenes or in the ring."

