Bayley Amazed At Being Able To Work With New Talent

There is currently a lot of worry and concern about what changes could be coming to WWE in the near future, whether that be regarding Vince McMahon retaking control of creative or the possible companies looking at buying WWE. However, during the past six months, there have been a lot of positives as well, one of which has been the number of wrestlers brought back to the company and given another chance under the guidance of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

That is something that Bayley was celebrating on Twitter recently following WWE's latest live event as she posted, "Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan happened this weekend... 6 months ago, this wouldn't even sound real.....but since it is, can you guys please tell your children to stop yelling at Damage CTRL?!??!!!" Of course, three of those women (Kai, LeRae, and Nox) were all brought back to WWE by Levesque, while IYO SKY finally got a main roster call-up to be part of Bayley's Damage CTRL faction, as "The Game" has looked to shore up his women's division since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Even though Bayley was happy with the match, her group was on the losing end of things, which was her second loss of the night after LeRae beat her in singles action via disqualification. Meanwhile on "WWE Raw," Bayley is currently involved in a feud with fellow Four Horsewoman Becky Lynch, who she defeated on the December 12 episode.