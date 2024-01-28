WWE's Cody Rhodes Recalls Coming Up In The Business With Kofi Kingston

WWE star Cody Rhodes recalled the time when he and Kofi Kingston rose through the ranks together in the business, and also referenced the occasion when Triple H broke character and questioned Kingston's Jamaican accent — or the lack of it.

Kingston came through WWE's developmental territories alongside Rhodes, and the latter spoke about it during his recent interview with "CBS Sports'" Shakiel Mahjouri. Rhodes discussed how the New Day member wasn't connecting with the audience through his Jamaican gimmick. He stated that he was happy that Kofi could drop it after Triple H questioned what happened to his Jamaican accent on live television.

"Having kind of come up with Kofi through the system and, you know, we were in developmental together, and then we came up at the same time, I knew that Kofi was struggling, not as a performer [or] as a talent — people love Kofi — but with the accent," recalled Rhodes. "He was having trouble connecting with that accent and I think part of him felt a little fraudulent almost. I was actually just very happy to see him in one moment in one line be able to get out of it and plug back more into himself."

He recalled having trouble staying in character when Triple H referenced Kofi's accent, but "The American Nightmare" stated that he was happy that his old friend could drop the Jamaican accent — and gimmick. The New Day star revealed a few years ago that WWE dropped the Jamaican gimmick after news reporters learned that he was Ghanian and not Jamaican, following which WWE — and Triple H — addressed it on air and put the final nail on the coffin of the Jamaican gimmick.

Kofi and Cody wrestled several times during the latter's first run with WWE, but the two have yet to face each other in singles or tag team matches since Rhodes' return.