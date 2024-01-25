AEW's Ricky Starks Offers His Thoughts On Partnership With Big Bill

Ricky Starks and Big Bill have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions since October 2023. Speaking with "Gabby AF," Starks was asked about adjusting to teaming with the former WWE star following a run as a singles performer.

"Me and Big Bill came together after All In," Starks said. "Me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team. It's been fun. It's been very cool to see how things have escalated. Me personally, though, I always tell people, 'We aren't a tag team. Yes, we're the tag team champions, but we're singles wrestlers.' Because I don't want someone to think, like, you know, 'Hey, blah blah blah.' So at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with. We are just two co-workers just making it by. We're tag team champions. We've really made something out of nothing, and I think that's something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability."

Starks and Bill first teamed up on the September 16, 2023, "AEW Collision" against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Three weeks later, Starks and Bill captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship from FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). Since winning the gold, the duo has successfully retained the belts against Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the BCC and Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. They also emerged victorious in a four-way ladder match at Full Gear 2023.

