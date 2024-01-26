Jey Uso Gets Candid About The Rock's 'Head Of The Table' Remark From WWE Raw Promo

Roman Reigns's reign as "The Head Of The Table" is under threat at the moment with the return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to WWE. In an interview with "TNT Sports," former Bloodline member Jey Uso said that he's thrilled about the idea of his two cousins facing off.

"I didn't know he was gonna be there and, you know, obviously everyone's popping huge," Uso gushed, saying he got goosebumps from The Rock teasing a return. "We've been waiting on this, Uce ... We want this. We waited on this. I wanna watch it. I get questions all the time 'Rock or Roman?' And if I could pick somebody, it would be Roman because he's been in the game. He has The Bloodline with him."

Uso says his time in The Bloodline assured him that they have a plan and a strategy for everyone, even The Rock.

"There's no beating them," Uso admitted, saying that he'd be willing to help The Rock, if he ever needed it. "I'm so excited because people want to see that match and it's a big W for my family. It makes me joyful. It's breathtaking."

Jey said he was there in WWE developmental when Roman joined the company, and seeing his growth over the past 10-15 years has been a real honor for the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

"He's the blueprint of what hard work does and you can just never knock that," Uso said, noting that Roman has earned every single vacation day he's taken. Johnson isn't just possibly returning to WWE as a wrestler, he's also now a member of the TKO Group Holdings board of directors.